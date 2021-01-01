Ricardo Trading Driftwood Grommet Blackout Curtain - 50 in. W x 84 in. L, Brown

Tacoma: This grommet-top curtain panel is a casual but sophisticated, separately lined, super insulating, Double Blackout curtain! Both the face fabric and the separate lining are woven with blackout yarns. This fabric effectively stops light and heat from penetrating through the density of its construction, which subtly integrates black yarn into the pattern of colored yarns. The dual layers of textured, canvas-like blackout face fabric and heavy-weight, soft gray blackout lining create an air barrier that provides the ultimate in energy savings, noise reduction and room-darkening qualities. With a custom-level 4" bottom hem and weighted corners, this 50 in. wide curtain panel drapes elegantly and compliments any room decor. A detachable wand can be positioned on either side for easy opening and closing. Each curtain panel has eight grommets (1.5 in. inside diameter). Both face fabric and lining are easy-to-care-for, 100% polyester: machine washable. Tumble dry low. Imported. Available in 5 colors: stone with brushed nickel grommets, parchment with brushed nickel grommets, woodland green with antique bronze grommets, driftwood with antique bronze grommets, and floral rose with antique bronze grommets. Available in 63 in., 84 in., and 96 in. lengths.