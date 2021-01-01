Drew Doggett - Loyal Shadow - Drew Doggett Photography - 24"L x 33"W - Black

This breathtaking image is part of Drew Doggett’s "Discovering the Horses of Sable Island" series. In 2012 and 2016, Doggett traveled to the narrow, crescent-shaped ribbon of sand and rock off the coast of Nova Scotia known as Sable Island. With no predators other than the harsh environment, the horses of Sable Island live entirely on their own terms. Taken in Doggett’s signature black-and-white style, this series captures the grace, power, and mystery of these incredible horses as they relate to one another and their surrounding habitat. From a limited edition of 500, this work is printed on Hahnemühle FineArt Baryta paper, which sets the standard for image definition and color depth. Each print includes an embossed certificate of authenticity and is signed and numbered.