Drew Doggett - By the Sea - Drew Doggett Photography - paper size, 33"L x 24"W; image size, 27"L x 18"W

This breathtaking image is part of Drew Doggett’s "In the Realm of Legends" series. Set against the dreamlike backdrop of Iceland’s waterfalls, black sand beaches, and snowy tundras, this series highlights the relationship between a noble yet rugged breed of horses and the challenging landscape they’ve written into their DNA. From a limited edition of 75, this work is printed on Hahnemühle FineArt Baryta paper, which sets the standard for image definition and color depth. Each print includes an embossed certificate of authenticity and is signed and numbered.