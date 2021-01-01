FORCLOVER White Dressing Vanity Table Computer Desk with 4-Drawers 31.5 in. L x 16 in. W x 37 in. H

This dressing table is an ideal product to purchase not only for its outstanding appearance but for its superior utility. Made up of stable and anti-deformative MDF and candlenut material, this could work for a long time and have beautiful appearance. Additionally, it is friendly to those who are not good at installation, because it has easy assembly since the partial structure has been installed. Round corner, convenient knob and ample compartments of drawers make it practical in storing in your living room, bed room and bathroom. You could store your necklace, earrings, ornaments and other cosmetics in it, and also place your laptop and table lamp on the platform. Looking forward to your purchase. Color: White.