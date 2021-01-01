Dresser Storage Chest

If you are looking to add a touch of modern to your bedroom, This 3-drawer Chest offers a modern take on the retro look. Its narrow, space saving design provides maximum storage in the smallest footprint, making it a great fit for condos and smaller spaces. Three drawers run smoothly on metal glides, offering easy access to storage for clothing and bedroom items. The tapered solid wood legs and inset drawers deliver a clean and modern look to your bedroom.