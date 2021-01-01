VepaDesigns Hairdresser Dresser Barber-Shop Worlds Okayest Hair Stylist Gifts Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Enough with the typical and boring designs! Get this hair cutting theme design and get a lot of compliments on salon or barbershop that you are working with! It's the best gift for your family and friends or for your favorite hairstylist Stand out with this hairdresser design and imagine how awesome you are using this design! Barbers, beauticians, hair-hustlers or cosmetologist will surely love this item! Great present for christmas, birthday, father's day or mother's day 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only