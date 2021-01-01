Dressed Giraffe Christmas Tree Ornament - Wondershop

Embellish your home with a wild, festive touch with this Dressed Giraffe Christmas Tree Ornament from Wondershop™. This giraffe Christmas tree ornament makes a great addition to your seasonal decorations. It showcases a giraffe dressed in a sweater with a scarf wrapped around its neck for a fun, whimsical look. This tree decor comes with a top loop for quick hanging and easy display. You can hang this cute ornament on your family tree in your living room, or add to a wreath or garland for a number of decorative possibilities. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed.