Drembo 4 Channel Protable Digital Audio Mixer Console with Sound Card bluetooth USB 48V Phantom Power for DJ PC Recording-US/ Red

Features:-Drembo FR4 Mixer Audio DJ Console with Sound Card, USB, 48V Phantom Power for PC Recording Singing Webcast Party -The FR series audio mixer is a brand-new design and stylish DJ audio mixer. It has a variety of color shells. It is a multi-functional 4 channel mixer with sound card. , Small parties and other users. -The mixer is equipped with input gain and high and low bass adjustments, built-in 48V phantom power supply for direct power supply of condenser microphones, high-definition headphone output ports, MP3, WMA, WAV, FLAC broadcasting, devices with sound cards can be directly connected to the PC. -The mixer is small in size and light in weight, and can be directly connected to the USB port power supply of the PC. No additional power supply is required. It can be connected to the computer through the USB power supply to run, or use the Bluetooth function and mobile phone connection to play music.