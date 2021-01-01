From maybelline
Maybelline Dream Radiant Liquid Medium Coverage Hydrating Foundation, Natural Beige, 1 fl oz
Get ready to face the city with radiance! Experience medium, radiant coverage your skin will never want to take off. This lightweight foundation, formulated with hyaluronic acid and collagen, moisturizes skin and gives a natural look. Delivering up to 12 hours of hydration, this new formula comes in 20 different shades and provides smooth and even-looking skin. Doesn't clog pores. Dermatologist tested.