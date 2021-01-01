Pacon White Drawing Paper, 18" x 24", 500 Sheets, Lightweight Craft Paper

Pacon White Drawing Paper, 18?? x 24?, 500 Sheets, Lightweight PaperAcid freeDurable and soft: tough enough to handle scoring, folding and curling Designed for teachers, students, and artists#1 teacher preferredUse: upper elementary, middle & high school levels for large group useSustainably sourcedCertified by the Sustainable Forestry Initiative Perfect for any arts & crafts activities:Tracing, sketching, and drawingClassroom wall artTeacher and student art projectsBulletin board decorPaper animals and flowersImaginative cutout sceneryBeautiful hanging mobilesWater coloringArt collagesBorders and mattes for pictures and photographs Creative folding to make boxes, animals, and structuresWall muralsWearable artLearning materialsColorful charts and graphs Check out our website and social media for more products and fun project ideas:https://pacon.com/Facebook - paconcorpPinterest - PaconYoutube - PaconCorporation Use with other Pacon Products:Tru-Ray Sulphite Construction PaperKolorFast TissueFadeless Bulletin Board PaperBordette Decorative BordersCreativity Street- Craft Basics, Glue, Scissors etc.Classroom Keeper Storage and Organization ProductsGoWrite Dry Erase ProductsSpectra GlitterSpectra Bleeding Art TissueArt1st Art PapersArt Kraft Duo-Finish Kraft PaperCorobuff Corrugated PaperTrait-tex Yarn