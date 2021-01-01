Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Bamboo Cutlery Organizer

This revolutionary design is such a simple but effective idea. By layering each compartment on top of each other, it enables you to store a full cutlery set in less than half the space of a conventional cutlery tray. Items can be placed inside either head or handle first, but the design also features handy icons for easy identification. Non-slip feet on the base stop the unit from sliding around in your drawer. Made from beautiful, natural bamboo. Wipe clean with a damp cloth and dry by hand (do not soak). Oil regularly with a food-safe oil to maintain best condition. Suitable for drawers with a minimum height of 8 cm (3¼ inches).