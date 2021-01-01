AquaSeal 8mm Draper Parquet 24 Hour Water-Resistant Laminate Flooring 23.66 in Wide x 46.57 in. Long, $1.99/sqft, LL Flooring

For a vintage vibe with a modern mindset, the soft brown and bisque hues of Draper Parquet from AquaSeal is the floor you've been looking for. Its large, water-resistant planks make installation fast and easy. This ultra-functional laminate pays tribute to the look of handcrafted geometric wood planks - a style statement that is sure to turn heads.AquaSeal 24 is designed to replicate the natural grain, color and texture of real hardwood, with extra water protection. Its innovative locking technology prevents liquids from seeping between the planks, protecting your floor from everyday spills and accidents for up to 24 hours. And, thanks to its protective wear layer, AquaSeal laminate floors are resistant to scratches and gouges, making them a great solution for busy families and large pets.AquaSeal 24 laminate floors can occasionally be wet mopped, steam mopped, and jet mopped. When installed with flexible silicone sealant around the room perimeter, they make a great flooring choice for high moisture areas like bathrooms, kitchens and laundry rooms.Highlights- Elevate your style! This floor is suitable for application on walls- Up to 24 hours of water protection from common household spills- Floating locking installation- Stands up to scuffs and scrapes from heavy foot traffic, even kids, and pets- Limited Lifetime Residential Warranty / 10-year Limited Commercial Warranty- AC Rating: 5- Length:46.57 in.- Width: 23.66 in.- Install up to 40 feet without the need for transition moldings- FloorScore Certified for air qualityInstallation Tips- Easy click; no glue or nails needed- For high-moisture areas, use 100% flexible silicone sealant and backer-rod- Must be installed over a clean, stable, flat, smooth, and dry surface- Moisture barrier is required for installations over concrete- For a more natural look, mix planks well when installing- Do not forget your coordinating moldings & flexible silicone sealantPlease note, this product does not have attached paddingLL Flooring recommends the use of Bellawood Platinum, Bellawood Premium, Quiet Walk, or Eco Silent Sound underlayment. These quality underlayments offer the best joint and seam support while ensuring superior thermal and sound reduction qualities. These properties are highly recommended for use with condominium associations, project planners, and building specifiers. This floor is water resistant - not completely water proof. Never leave any amounts of liquids (water, juices, soft drinks, alcohol, etc.) on the floor for more than the time necessary to clean the spill. Immediately wipe up wet areas from spills. There is a 5% allowance established for waste created as a result of the installation process. Expect slight variations from samples to installed flooring. Pull from multiple boxes when installing to mix patterns. Follow installation instructions for the use of moisture protection and proper installation. Refer to product limited warranty for details.