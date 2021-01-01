From stylecraft home collection

StyleCraft Home Collection Draper 34-in Dark Espresso, Polished Nickel 3-Way Table Lamp with Fabric Shade | L312721DS

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Requires (1) 150 Watt E26 Medium Base Incandescent Bulb (Not Included). Voltage - 110V. UL listed in compliance with the nationally recognized safety standards. Cord Length - 60-in. Shade Dimensions - 10L x 18W x 12.5H-in. StyleCraft Home Collection Draper 34-in Dark Espresso, Polished Nickel 3-Way Table Lamp with Fabric Shade | L312721DS

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com