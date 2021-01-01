Drape Wall Sconce by SkLO - Color: Black - Finish: Glossy - (LT361-CLR)

The Drape Wall Sconce by SkLO is a simple and elegant piece designed to display the artisanal beauty of handblown glass. Designed by husband and wife duo Karen Gilbert and Paul Pavlak, this piece expresses their exploration of the relationship between modern lighting and traditional glass. Its sphere-shaped shade filters light to delicately brighten surroundings while a fire-polished, double-dipped mouth indicates the point where the glass was shaped on the blowers pipe. Developed in collaboration between Pavel Hanousek and husband and wife duo Karen Gilbert and Paul Pavlak, the glassblowing company SkLO was founded in the Czech Republic. SkLO, the Czech word for glass, draws inspiration from clean architectural lines and simple forms, Their unique pendants and chandeliers are crafted by glass masters in the Czech Republic and fuse the age-old tradition with modern functionality. Color: Black. Finish: Dark Oxidized