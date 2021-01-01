Drape Skirt Multi-Light Pendant Light by SkLO - Color: White - Finish: Glossy - (LT295WHTDX)

The Drape Skirt Multi-Light Pendant Light from SkLO is a blown Czech glass piece highlighting the company's focus on the discipline of design and the tradition of craft. Designer Paul Pavlak's work as an architect underlines the disciplined and refined character of SkLO's creations. Wife and design partner Karen Gilbert brings a traditional artist eye, using her experience as a craft artist to satisfy the handcrafted quality of each piece. Streaming down from a compact canopy, cords taper then flare out through sculptural tubes to create a figural silhouette. Made using centuries-old techniques in the Czech Republic, handblown glass shades soften up the design with filling globe forms. The mouth of the globes is polished with fire, assuring no two globes are the same. When turned on, the circular arrangement of globes accents the gestural contours of the cords while radiating out in a spacious ambient glow. Developed in collaboration between Pavel Hanousek and husband and wife duo Karen Gilbert and Paul Pavlak, the glassblowing company SkLO was founded in the Czech Republic. SkLO, the Czech word for glass, draws inspiration from clean architectural lines and simple forms, Their unique pendants and chandeliers are crafted by glass masters in the Czech Republic and fuse the age-old tradition with modern functionality. Shape: Globe. Color: White. Finish: Dark Oxidized