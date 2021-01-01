Drape Multi Hook Multi-Light Pendant Light by SkLO - Color: Grey - Finish: Glossy - (LT172-OLV)

The Drape Multi Hook Multi-Light Pendant Light by SkLO brings a series of organically shaped, beautiful Czech glass pieces into a space. Combining their backgrounds, designers Karen Gilbert and Paul Pavlak strive to create pieces that honor traditional techniques and honest materials. Each handblown spherical shade has a unique, double-dipped, fire-polished mouth that is formed as it is broken away from the glassblowers pipe when it was made and is suspended by a fabric wrapped cord. Custom brass rings around each cord attach to hooks, allowing this artful arrangement of light to be composed just-so to complement an array of spaces. Developed in collaboration between Pavel Hanousek and husband and wife duo Karen Gilbert and Paul Pavlak, the glassblowing company SkLO was founded in the Czech Republic. SkLO, the Czech word for glass, draws inspiration from clean architectural lines and simple forms, Their unique pendants and chandeliers are crafted by glass masters in the Czech Republic and fuse the age-old tradition with modern functionality. Shape: Globe. Color: Grey. Finish: Dark Oxidized