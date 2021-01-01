Drape Composition 1 Pendant Light by SkLO - Color: Blue - Finish: Glossy - (LT181-PBL)

The Drape Composition 1 Pendant Light by SkLO is a contemporary composition from wife and husband designer duo Karen Gilbert and Paul Pavlak. Comprised of two handblown Czech glass spheres that are supported by fabric-wrapped cords from a single canopy, this piece allows the larger one to hang straight down and the smaller to be placed adjacent with an included brass loop and hook for an engaging display. Each glass diffuser is individually made and features a double-dipped, fire-polished mouth where it was broken away from the glassblowers pipe for a unique touch. Embracing the beautiful imperfections and variations achieved through traditional craftsmanship, this artful arrangement is a simple, lovely addition to spaces. Developed in collaboration between Pavel Hanousek and husband and wife duo Karen Gilbert and Paul Pavlak, the glassblowing company SkLO was founded in the Czech Republic. SkLO, the Czech word for glass, draws inspiration from clean architectural lines and simple forms, Their unique pendants and chandeliers are crafted by glass masters in the Czech Republic and fuse the age-old tradition with modern functionality. Shape: Globe. Color: Blue. Finish: Dark Oxidized