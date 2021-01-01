Drape Cluster Multi-Light Pendant Light by SkLO - Color: Bronze - Finish: Brass - (LT185-OLV-B-42)

The Drape Cluster Multi-Light Pendant Light by SkLO brings designer duo Karen Gilbert and Paul Pavlaks focus on simple pieces that honor both the materials and the craft that shape them into spaces with an array of beautiful, Czech glass pieces. Supported by a single canopy, an array of fabric wrapped cords display individually handblown glass spheres that diffuse an inviting layer of light. Each piece is individually stamped with a double-dipped and fire-polished mouth that is formed when the glass is broken away from the glassblowers pipe during creation, for a unique and artful assortment of pendant lights. Developed in collaboration between Pavel Hanousek and husband and wife duo Karen Gilbert and Paul Pavlak, the glassblowing company SkLO was founded in the Czech Republic. SkLO, the Czech word for glass, draws inspiration from clean architectural lines and simple forms, Their unique pendants and chandeliers are crafted by glass masters in the Czech Republic and fuse the age-old tradition with modern functionality. Shape: Globe. Color: Bronze. Finish: Brushed Brass