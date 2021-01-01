From trish mcevoy
Dramatic Lash® Mascara
Advertisement
A revolutionary mascara that delivers instantly dramatic length, lash separation, thickness and conditioning ingredients in a single stroke. What every mascara promises, Trish McEvoy® Dramatic Lash® delivers. Trish's newest addition to her mascara wardrobe- an innovative formula that delivers the drama in length, thickness and separation infused with conditioning ingredients. Shop Trish McEvoy Dramatic Lash® Mascara at Bluemercury. Find out about free shipping and become a BlueRewards member. Enjoy free samples with every purchase at bluemercury.com.