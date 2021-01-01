From signature design by ashley
Signature Design by Ashley Drakestone Rocker Recliner, One Size , Brown
Intensify comfort in style with this rocker recliner. Simply pull the chair lever to recline and with the hand-held remote, heat the seat and put on the massage. Enjoy the super plush feel of the tufted upholstery and pillow top armrestsâwhat a way to unwind and relax. Don't forget to check your delivery type and print off your Delivery Checklist & Delivery Guide Included: 1 Recliner(s)Features: Rocking, MassageArm Style: Pad ArmJoinery: Stapled, Nailed, Screwed, Blocked, GluedChair Measurements: 40 Width/Inches, 43 Depth/Inches, 43 Height/InchesSeat Back Height: 21 InSeat Depth: 22 InSeat Height: 22 InWeight (lb.): 99 LbAssembly: AssembledFabric Description: MicrofiberFilling Content: 100% PolyesterFrame Content: 50% Oriented Strand Board, 45% Metal, 5% Other 5% Or LessUpholstery Content: 100% PolyesterCare: Spot CleanCountry of Origin: Imported