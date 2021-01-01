Drake WASHLET+ Two-Piece Elongated 1.6 GPF Universal Height TORNADO FLUSH Toilet With Auto Flush, Cotton White - MW7763046CSFGA#01

The TOTO Drake WASHLET+ Two-Piece Elongated 1.6 GPF Universal Height TORNADO FLUSH Toilet with Auto Flush is designed to conceal the WASHLET power cord and water supply hose for a seamless installation. The WASHLET S500e features TOTO's technologically advanced EWATER+ system which uses electrolyzed water generated by a technologically advanced process, transforming the water into a safe and powerful compound. By misting the bowl after every use and cleaning the wand, EWATER+ technology helps to keep your toilet bowl clean and hygienic without any extra harsh chemicals. The PREMIST function sprays the bowl with water before each use, preventing waste buildup and keeping the toilet bowl clean. The TOTO WASHLET S500e is fully automated, including an illuminated remote control with 5 spray settings, heated seat, and instantaneous water heating. The Drake features TOTO’s TORNADO FLUSH, a rimless, hole-free design with dual-nozzles that creates a centrifugal washing action that assists in rinsing the bowl more efficiently. This version of the TOTO Drake includes CEFIONTECT, a layer of exceptionally smooth glaze that minimizes waste from sticking to the ceramic. CEFIONTECT, coupled with PREMIST and TORNADO FLUSH, assists to reduce the frequency of toilet cleanings, minimizing the usage of water, harsh chemicals, and time required for cleaning. The auto flush feature provides a touchless, hands-free automatic flush after every use. No need to touch buttons or handles, and never worry about someone forgetting to flush. This version of the TOTO Drake is designed in TOTO’s Universal Height, which allows for a more comfortable seat position across a wide range of users. This WASHLET+ toilet includes WASHLET, Drake bowl and tank set with hardware, and toilet bolt caps. Compatible with T40 WASHLET+ electronic bidet seat and toilet bowl components only. Additional items needed for installation must be purchased separately: wax ring, toilet mounting bolts, and toilet water supply lines.