From august grove
Draisey White Bull Portrait' by Marion Rose Painting Print on Canvas
White Bull Portrait by Marion Rose. Colorful contemporary painting of cow. Primary colors in the image include: brown, dark yellow, plum, dark navy blue. This proprietary canvas provides a classic and distinctive texture, while archival UV protectant inks make it scratch and fade resistant. The fabric base is flexible to support tight corners. The finished canvas print is mounted on a sturdy yet lightweight board to protect against warping, overstretching, or loose, sagging prints. It is then finished with a closed matboard backing and includes pre-installed, ready-to-hang sawtooth hardware. Size: 16" H x 16" W x 1.25" D