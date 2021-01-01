CRAFTSMAN floor tiles lay the foundation for your transformation. Install is fast and straightforward with results you'll admire for years. Create a custom floor design or keep it simple with one color; whatever you choose, have confidence that the cracks and stains of old concrete or damaged floor coatings will be covered for good. These tiles are designed to last in the toughest garage environments, where other flooring solutions fall short. Resilient against auto fluids, hot tires, UV rays, moisture and more. The \"drain-thru\" design keeps the surface clean and dry and your floor looking its best. Regular maintenance is minimal; use a wet/dry vacuum or high power hose/pressure washer to remove dirt/debris from below. If you need to clean the occasional spill or replace a tile, the advanced connection system allows you to easily remove any tile from anywhere in your floor. Rest assured that your craftsman floor tile investment will be protected for 7 years with a trusted warranty. CRAFTSMAN Drain-Thru 6-Piece 15-3/4-in x 15-3/4-in Grey Garage Floor in Gray | CMXFTAN6PKG3822