Dragonfly Salad Bowl - Single Serve

Perching upon a leaf, lacy winged pewter dragonflies, add touch of summer style to our modern, cone shaped acacia individual salad bowls. We are fascinated by dragonflies and their world-wide appeal. Revered as symbols of courage, strength and happiness in Japanese culture, collected in great numbers by Texan Oders, symbolizing pure water for the Navajo, our designers were inspired by the stories and are delighted to offer their delicate pewter renditions for tabletop and hope they inspire your entertaining traditions.