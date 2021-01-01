From gifts24seven - dragonfly odonata flying
Gifts24Seven - Dragonfly Odonata Flying White Dragonfly Odonata Flying Pastel Orange Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Dragonflies or damselflies can refer to the entire Order of Odonates. These are an Dragonflies with fast and precise flight, with a large and disproportionate head with respect to the body and an elongated abdomen with two pairs of wings. On a soft and delicate background of pastel orange, the dragonflies stand out in white. If you are a lover invertebrate animals on the edge of arthropods, you can not stop having this design so that everyone knows it. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only