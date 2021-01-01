Tiny Dinosaurs - Bearded Dragon Clothes and Gifts Dragon Respect The Beard Lizard and Reptile Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Do you love Bearded Dragons? Say I love my tiny dinosaur with this lizard lover Christmas gift, birthday gift or Halloween costume. If you are in a reptile pet owner, you need this bearded dragon accessory and apparel. Say bearded dragons are awesome with this vintage zoo animal lover’s gift. The perfect birthday or Christmas gift for reptile dad, reptile mom or lizard fanatic. If you're reptile lovers, say got crickets with this bearded dragon clothes. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only