Dragon Gaming Mouse Pad 31.5×11.8 Inch with Stitched Edges Extended Waterproof Desk Pads Non-Slip Rubber Base Large Keyboard Mat Computer Gaming.

?Large Mouse Pad Size?Large extended desk mousepad,31.5 x 11.8 inch and perfect size. This xxl mouse pad are large enough to fit your mouse, gaming keyboard and other desk items, while maintaining protecting your desk all the time. Just immerse into your work or games without worrying about the annoying mouse pad movement. Smooth Surface?The smooth surface of this desk mouse pad provides optimum speed and accurate control effortlessly while playing games. Large keyboard mat gives excellent experience while you surfing the web, working in the office and so on. Non-slip & Rubber Base?With rubberized non-slip grip and texture of the mouse pads, letting you move your mouse on any surface at random. While sturdy, it's flexible enough to be rolled up for easy transport, to move around so you can work or game wherever you want. The rubber base keeps the entire table in place and prevents the computer accessories mat from moving or sliding, so as to keep the mouse moving smoothly over the entire tabl