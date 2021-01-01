Advertisement
Design your own bathroom storage with the Draft collection, a contemporary-style modular system that works for you and your individual space. This toilet tissue holder coordinates with other Draft accessories, so you can create a customized wall landscape to store and display essential bathroom items. Featuring a range of finishes and sizes, the Draft system is easy to expand as your needs change. KOHLER Draft Vibrant Rose Gold Wall Mount Double Post Toilet Paper Holder | K-31750-RGD