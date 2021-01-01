Kingston Brass DR81412 Roped 12" Grab Bar Polished Chrome Accessory Grab Bar 12 Inch

Kingston Brass DR81412 Roped 12" Grab Bar The Kingston Brass Roped 12-inch grab bar combines 17 brass construction and bold styling when a decorative safety grab bar is needed. Easily installed next to shower, tubs, or toilets, this grab bar features a 1-1/4" gripping surface ensuring this product meets all ADA standards. All mounting hardware is included and is concealed after installation for a sleek look. This stylish grab bar adds to the look of any bathroom and provide an excellent added safety measure.Kingston Brass DR81412 Features: Covered under manufacturer's 1 year limited warrantyConstructed of brass ensuring durability and dependabilityPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use Coordinates flawlessly with other products from Kingston Brass's Roped CollectionSecure mounting assemblyComplies with ADA standardsKingston Brass DR81412 Specifications:Width: 12" Overall Width: 15-1/16"Projection: 2-3/4" (from wall to edge of product)Height: 3-1/16" (from top to bottom) 12 Inch Polished Chrome