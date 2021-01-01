Kingston Brass DR11424 Americana 24" Grab Bar Oil Rubbed Bronze Accessory Grab Bar 24 Inch

Kingston Brass DR11424 Americana 24" Grab Bar While most bathroom accessories can go unnoticed, this decorative grab bar from the Americana Collection carries an undertone of stylized simplicity which can offer the final tones to conclude your bathroom design. Engineered for an ideal utilitarian addition to your bathroom, the grab bar is built with a compliance to ADA standards and a composition of 17 brass material. The grab bar is furnished with a corrosion-resistant finish and available with a mounting hardware pack. Evoke the glamour of an exemplary ensemble with the addition of this grab bar to seamlessly enhance your bathroom style.Kingston Brass DR11424 Features: Covered under manufacturer's 1 year limited warrantyConstructed of stainless steel ensuring durability and dependabilityPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use Integrates flawlessly with other products from Kingston Brass's Americana CollectionSecure mounting assemblyComplies with ADA standardsKingston Brass DR11424 Specifications:Width: 24" Projection: 2-3/4" (from wall to edge of product)Height: 3-3/16" (from top to bottom) 24 Inch Oil Rubbed Bronze