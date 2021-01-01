Dpofirs Bladeless Handheld Fan, USB Portable Rechargeable Fan, 3 Levels Adjustable Universal Fan, 2000mAh Small Radiating Fan Outdoor Phone.

The bladeless design helps make this handheld fan comfortable and safe to use and portable for home or outdoors. Cool color schemes make the whole summer cooler, which also makes you feel satisfied. Support three speed control, the portable fan is rechargeable. And it is light and practical. This fan can not only be a small fan, but also can be used as a mobile phone holder. The intimate design can make you feel comfortable and great for watching TV. There are several ways to use this fan, with a removable base, which can be portable or desktop.