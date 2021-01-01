From vito
DP1-T Wireless Business Desk Phone. Connects wirelessly to Telo Base Station. Works with Telo VoIP Free Internet Home Phone Service.
Best Quality Guranteed. Wireless DECT 6. 0 technology with 150ft range Message waiting indicator 32 programmable speed dials and speakerphone. Dedicated buttons for hold and conferencing Works with Telo free home phone service. Unlimited nationwide calling, voicemail, caller-ID, call waiting and 911. Requires Telo base station (sold separately.)