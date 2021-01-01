DP to HDMI Adapter 4K Display Port Male to HDMI Female Converter for HDTV PC Laptop Projector DisplayPort to HDMI New, 2-Pack

4K UHD @ 60Hz MAX RESOLUTION: Officially Supported Resolutions @ 60Hz - 4096 x 2160 / 3840 x 2160 / 2560 x 1600 / 2060 x 1440 / 2048 x 1536 / 1920 x 1440 / 1920 x 1200 / 1920 x 1080 / 1768 x 992 / 1680 x 1050 / 1600 x 1200 / 1600 x 1024 / 1600 x 900 / 1366 x 768 / 1360 x 768 / 1280 x 1024 / 1280 x 960 / 1280 x 800 / 1280 x 768 / 1280 x 720 / 1176 x 664 / 1152 x 864 / 1024 x 768 / 800 x 600 This Adapter Supports 4K @ 60hz and 1080p @ 120Hz at YCbCr420 but also supports RGB / YCbCr444 / YCbCr422 at 4k @ 30hz and 1080p @ 60hz 120Hz is Only Achievable with Resolutions of 1920 x 1080p or Lower MIRROR & EXTEND: This Adapter Supports Mirroring and Extending Just as if you Were Using The Original HDMI Cable HIGHLY COMPATIBLE: Compatible with a Wide Variety of Devices & Compliant with Many Standards, Compliant with VESA and CEA Standards Embedded Clock Architecture to Reduce EMI Susceptibility EASY TO USE: Simple Plug and Play Design