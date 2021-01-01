DP Cable 4K 60Hz, High Speed DisplayPort to DisplayPort HD Display Cable Compatible PC, Laptop, TV, DP to DP Cable Grey (2M / 6FT)

Best Quality Guranteed. Displayport to displayport cable can easily connect a DisplayPort DP equipped computer to an HDTV, monitor or projector with DisplayPort for high definition audio and video DP Cable Supports video resolutions up to 4K (3840x2160, Ultra HD) and 1080P (Full HD), and flawless audio pass-thru for uncompressed digital 7.1, 5.1 or 2 channels Displayport cables are Made of triple shielding, gold plated contacts and 28AWG OFC copper to ensure interference-free signal transmission. nylon braided material and Gold-plated connectors to ensure a superior durability and functionality under heavy usage. Premium aluminium shell effectively maximises heat dissipation. we offer 18 months warranty for this Displayport cable. Please feel free to contact us for a replacement if it has any quality issue within warranty.