Dozen Dublin Doors II J. Thomas Murray - Picture Frame Photograph Print on Paper

The colorful Georgian period doors of Dubin on the streets around Merrion Square are a famous attraction. There are many stories about the orgin of the colorful display, but one local version claims that the locals painted their doors in a range of bright colors as an act of civil disobedience after the British ordered that all doors of the realm be painted black to mourn the death of Queen Victoria. The giclee gallery style print on heavy weight paper using archival inks, is framed in classic satin black solid wood frame.