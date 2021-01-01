From house of troy
House of Troy DOX30 Oxford 4 Light Picture Light with Half Cylinder Metal Shade Antique Brass Indoor Lighting Picture Lights Direct Wire
Advertisement
House of Troy DOX30 Oxford 4 Light Picture Light with Half Cylinder Metal Shade Features: Specifically Designed to Display your ArtAesthetically Pleasing Half Cylinder ShadeDown Light Directs Useful and Attractive Illumination DownwardLamping Technologies:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Specifications: Number of Bulbs: 4Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: T10Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 25Wattage: 100Height: 4.5"Extension: 10"Shade Length: 30"Backplate Height: 4.5"Backplate Width: 20"Switch Type: On / OffIn the Box: (1) Fixture(4) T10 Bulb Direct Wire Antique Brass