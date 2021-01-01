Downswept Iced 2.46' Green Pine Artificial Christmas Tree

Liven up the holiday decoration with this mini tabletop Christmas tree! The soft down swept pine needles add to the holiday spirit and your imagination can soar if you want to decorate this tree. Perfect for space-challenged homes table centerpieces for a party or your home or in your office space! Great for art projects or hobbyists. Authentic tree bark base. Iced pine branches. The tree can not be removed from the base. Size: 25.5' H x 3.75 'W x 3.75' D