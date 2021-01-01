Downridge Duvet Cover Set

Super lightweight and extremely soft. This duvet is designed to wash upon arrival for maximum softness. Each duvet starts by looming the fabric and cutting to the size ordered. The image is printed and your duvet cover is meticulously sewn together with ties in each corner and a hidden zip closure. Each purchase supports the artist who created the image. White polyester microfiber top and underside. Dye sublimation printing permanently adheres the ink to the material for long life and durability and does not fade over time. Machine washable cold with light detergent and dry on low heat. Size: Twin