Rest Haven Down Alternative Comforter and Duvet Set, Twin XL, Navy

This all-inclusive set includes a comforter, duvet cover, and two matching shamsEight duvet ties ensure your comforter stays securely in place while you sleepIncredibly soft brushed microfiber is machine washable so you can keep your bedroom set looking brand new for the long haulPlush down alternative microfiber fill provides all the light and airy comfort of traditional down in a hypoallergenic packageBox-stitch design maintains even distribution of down-alternative microfiber fill throughout the entire comforter to prevent bunchingKeeping your comforter fresh and clean is easy because this comforter is machine washable and dryer safe on lowAvailable in Cal King, Oversized King, King, Oversized Queen, Queen, Full, Twin XL and Twin sizesThree-year U.S. warranty protects against manufacturer defects