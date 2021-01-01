From furniture

Doverly 39" Fabric Cocktail Bench, Created for Macy's

$549.00 on sale
($699.00 save 21%)
In stock
Buy at macys

Description

Clean style that is both contemporary and comfortable, what is not to love. This large cocktail bench exemplifies the idea that less, when well-made, is better. From its geometric patterned fabric to square geometric legs finished in a crisp classic gray-tone, its minimalist design philosophy serves to offer a look that can be situated in almost any setting. An exceptionally durable, benchmade upholstery over dense foam delivers a rich feel while providing a super-soft yet supportive seat. An id

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com