Simpli Home Dover 36 in. Contemporary Square Storage Ottoman in Cloud Grey Linen Look Fabric

Having purchased your new Sofa and Love Seat, you are looking for a larger square furniture-piece to use as a Coffee Table. You want it to be fully functional and give you lots of storage too. The Dover Large Square Coffee Table Storage Ottoman is upholstered with durable fabrics and is the answer to all your needs. This attractive ottoman is extra strong and sturdy and features a beautiful tufted exterior and large storage interior. It has a two part lift up lid that lifts from the middle for easy access to its extra large storage compartment. Whether you are using it as an eating surface, a storage unit or just to put your feet up, the Dover Coffee Table Ottoman is a great and functional-piece of furniture. Color: Cloud Grey.