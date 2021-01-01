Dove Dermacare Scalp Anti Dandruff Shampoo - 12 fl oz

Give your scalp a boost of hydration and nourishment with new Dove DermaCare Scalp Coconut and Hydration Shampoo and Conditioner for dry, itchy scalp. Designed to fight the symptoms of dandruff, it hydrates the scalp and gives instant nourishment to parched strands, leaving hair looking refreshed, hydrated and flake-free*, wash after wash. Hydrate hair from within A hydrated scalp means healthy, luscious hair, which is why Dove DermaCare Shampoo is formulated with Pyrithione Zinc. With regular use, its gentle, pH-balanced formula fights the symptoms of dandruff, helping to soothe irritation and reduce the itching and flaking associated with dandruff. Coconut and sweet lime hydrating shampoo Help your hair smell as refreshed as it feels with Dove DermaCare Scalp Coconut and Hydration Shampoo for itchy, flaky scalp. Crafted with coconut and sweet lime, its refreshing formula will leave hair feeling soft and nourished, and smelling great too. It's the all-in-one scalp-care solution for beautiful, fresh and healthy hair. How to use: Nourish your hair by applying this itchy scalp shampoo to wet hair, gently massaging the scalp, roots and hair. Rinse thoroughly with water and follow up with Dove DermaCare Scalp Coconut and Hydration Conditioner. For best results, use at least twice per week or as rmended by a doctor. * no visible flakes with regular use