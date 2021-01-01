Doursounian Makeup Vanity Set with Stool and Mirror

Are you looking forward to owning a wonderful dressing table set? Come and have a look at our glamorous dressing table set! It will be a fantastic product that lets you realize your princess's dream. It can be a fine display of your room. This dressing table set includes a mirrored dressing table with four drawers and a stool. One of the biggest characteristics of this dressing table set is that it has three square mirrors. How special it is! You can well make yourself up in front of them. And the stool has a really comfortable top. When you are sitting on it and dressing, you will feel that it's really an enjoyment. The table with a mirror and drawers is of great value. A lot of things can be stored in the four storage drawers and the spacious tabletop. For example, your makeup, jewelry, accessories, ornaments, and other things. What a perfect dressing table set! Don't hesitate! Come and buy one! Color: Black