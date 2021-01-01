Douglas Upholstered King Louis Back Arm Chair

Features:Product Type: Arm chairChairs Included: YesNumber of Chairs Included: 1Main Color: 8789 Bark,8789 Indigo,8789 Pewter,8789 Barley,8789 Stone,8789 Turquoise,8794 Hazelnut,8794 Parchment,3152 Putty,3152 Linen,3155 Linen,3156 Linen,3157 Alabaster,3158 Bamboo,3160 Platinum,3160 Almond,3162 Straw,3162 Silver,8789 Juniper,8789 Sage,8789 Wisteria,9171 Mocha,9171 Driftwood,9171 Mint,9171 Steele,9177 Avocado,9177 Driftwood,9177 Granite,9177 Ecru,9177 Amethyst,9508 Sand,9508 Hazelnut,9508 Charcoal,9508 Smoke,9508 Oasis,9953 Mink,9953 Hazelnut,9953 Chocolate,9953 Willow,9953 Loden,9953 Blush,9953 Slate,9953 Pewter,9953 Midnight,9953 OysterLeg Color (Frame Color: Almond Buff): Almond BuffLeg Color (Frame Color: Charcoal): CharcoalLeg Color (Frame Color: Espresso): EspressoLeg Color (Frame Color: French Oak): French OakLeg Color (Frame Color: Hazelnut): HazelnutLeg Color (Frame Color: Montego Bay): Montego BayLeg Color (Frame Color: Rustic Portobello): Rustic PortobelloLeg Color (Frame Color: Tobacco): TobaccoLeg Color (Frame Color: Walnut): WalnutMain Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodMain Material Details: Manufactured Wood Type: MDFMetal Finish Application: Main Material (Seat/Back) Wood Species: Leg Material: Solid WoodLeg Material Details: Leg Wood Species: Upholstered: YesUpholstery Material: FabricLegal Documentation: Natural Variation Type (Frame Color: Almond Buff, Charcoal, Espresso, Montego Bay, Walnut): No Natural VariationNatural Variation Type (Frame Color: French Oak, Hazelnut, Rustic Portobello, Tobacco): Natural Wood Grain Color VariationPurposeful Distressing Type (Frame Color: Almond Buff, Charcoal, Espresso, French Oak, Hazelnut, Montego Bay, Rustic Portobello, Tobacco, Walnut): No DistressingTufted Upholstery: NoNailhead Trim: YesWeight Capacity: 300Back Style: King Louis backSeat Cushions Included: Swivel: NoFoldable: NoStackable: NoWheels Included: NoWater Resistant: YesStain Resistant: YesStyle: TraditionalCountry of Origin: United StatesProduct Care: W: Water-based cleaning agents or foam may be used for cleaning. WS: Water-based cleaning agents and foam may be used. This fabric may also be cleaned with mild, water-free solvents. S: Only mild, pure water-free dry cleaning solvents may be used.Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCustom Product: YesMade in USA: YesCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USADouble Rub Tested: YesWyzenbeek Double Rub Count: Arms Included: YesMain Wood Joinery Method: Dowell JointMade to Order: Yes PerigoldManufacturerGivenProductName: Douglas Arm ChairSpefications:CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: YesCAL TB 116 Compliant: YesContains Flame Retardant Materials: YesBetter Cotton Initiative: Better Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: Oeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Leather Standard: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Responsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: PEFC Certified: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 31.5Overall Width - Side to Side: 23.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 21.5Seat Height - Floor to Seat: 18.5Seat Width - Side to Side: 21Seat Depth - Front to Back: 19.5Arms: YesArm Height - Floor to Arm: 25.5Arm Width - Side to Side: Overall Product Weight: 15Assembly:Level of Assembly: NoneSuggested Number of People for Assembly/Install: Estimated Time to Set Up: Adult Assembly Required: NoEstimated Time to Assemble [Internal]: # of Pieces to be Assembled: # of Hardware Pieces Included: # of Steps Required: Additional Tools Required (Not Included): Avoid Power Tools: Warranty:Commercial Warranty: YesProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: LifetimeFull or Limi