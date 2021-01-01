From everly quinn
Dougall End Table with Storage
Advertisement
This industrial-inspired end table is a perfect blend of natural rustic wood and a clean-lined metal frame. Showcasing a round silhouette, it features a round tabletop, a spacious cubby, and a lower shelf, offering plenty of space to display photographs and other decorative favorites while keeping track of the remote. The built-in charging station with 2 USB ports helps you to scroll through your social feeds without fear of battery drain at your favorite lounging station.