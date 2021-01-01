Parvez Taj Doubtful Pose Framed Wall Art

This Doubtful Pose Framed Wall Art is a top quality Giclee print on high resolution Archive Paper by Parvez Taj. Parvez Taj is a visionary artist and pioneer of UV inks as a fine art medium. To achieve his original images, he freely mixes photography, water-based and acrylic paints and UV inks with a variety of substrates such as canvas, aluminum, bamboo and recycled woods. Each of these pieces is an example of his out-of-the-box thinking and international inspiration - we're sure you'll be inspired too.