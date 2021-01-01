From gearwrench
GEARWRENCH Double-X pliers 2-Pack Locking Plier Set | 82111
Advertisement
GEARWRENCH Double-X™ pliers are ideal for extremely confined spaces because of their compound joint that allows access with minimal handle movement and their narrow profiles. They also offer maximum reach without exceeding the center point of interference. The jaws open wider than the handle for added reach in confined work areas. Double-X™ pliers are available in a variety of styles, including: straight nose, bent nose, hose grip, internal and external snap ring, and both straight and bent hemostat. GEARWRENCH Double-X pliers 2-Pack Locking Plier Set | 82111