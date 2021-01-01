From strobel organic
Strobel Organic Double Wall Leak Proof Patented Hydro-Support 508 Waterbed Mattress 8 Layer Waveless Super Single
Advertisement
Strobel’s unique deep molded "Feathertop" surface relives surface tension and reduces pressures to allow true flotation sleep and greatest comfort Full body support 8 layer level fiber waveless system Strobel waterbeds do not require Toxic flame retardant chemicals like other mattresses to comply with Federal fire safety regulations Nothing is more natural than water Patented Double-Wall leak proof system for added peace of mind