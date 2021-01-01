Patented Double-Wall Leak Proof System for added peace of mind, Deep molded Feathertop pressure reduction surface for greatest conforming comfort, full body support 2 layer fiber waveless system - tethered to corners to prevent shifting, heater compatible bottom, bottom seams for greater durability, reinforced corners, 25 mil vinyl (25% thicker than most),. Fits standard wood type waterbed frames 72x84\" ID King, 60x84” Queen, 48x84” Super-Single. Made in USA. ... Strobel Hydro Support Waterbeds feature our Feathertop deep moulded surface. While most waterbeds do not have a moulded surface ours is deeper moulded than any other on the market, this creates more surface area of vinyl and gives better true water support. The stretched tight surface of other waterbeds and softsides can give a hammock or trampoline effect which supports you and not the true conforming water. The Feathertop gives the lowest skin pressures and no pressure points for greatest comfort and best sleep. ... Strobel waterbeds are naturally fire resistant and do not require toxic flame retardant chemical based flame barriers like other mattresses to comply with federal fire safety regulations. ... Many people rave about the health benefits and how well they sleep on Strobel Waterbeds. ... Strobel Double Wall Leak Proof Patented Hydro-Support 502 Waterbed Mattress 2 Layer Waveless in Blue | 24502HSWK