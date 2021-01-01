From pet life
Double-Toned Jewel Pet Jacket
The Pet Life Double-Tone Buckled Dog Jacket contains 3M Thinsulate thermal insulation technology which will keep your pet warmer during the colder weather conditions. The jacket features a leash slit, a built-in pouch and a detailed fashion trendy diamond buckle on the back side. This jacket also features snap buttons for easy on and off access. Sizing Guide: Measure From Back of Neck to Tail area ("In" Inches) 8" : EXTRA SMALL 10-12": SMALL 14-16": MEDIUM